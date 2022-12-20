Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 250 pts, Nifty Below 18,400; Know Key Details

Sensex Today: Domestic markets edge lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, tepid foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices. Key indices Nifty50 declined over 50 points to trade below 18,350 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex lowered over 300 points to trade at 61,502 levels.

Broader markets, too, edged lower as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices fell up to 0.2 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed over 1 per cent.

All sectors drowned in the sea of red, with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank indices declining the most, up to 0.6 per cent.

Advertisement

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The overarching theme impacting global equity markets now is the possibility of a U.S. recession in 2023. While a slowdown in the U.S. economy is a given, opinion is divided on whether the U.S. can manage a soft landing of the economy. Economic data indicate a slowing economy and declining inflation which implies that the Fed is close to pausing on rate hikes. Confirmation of this trend can lead to revival in equity markets. Economic and market indicators suggest that India’s outperformance can continue in 2023 too. Since valuations are on the higher side, a multi-asset allocation strategy would be appropriate for 2023. Besides equity, fixed income assets and gold should be an integral part of the portfolio in 2023."

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets plunged into negative territory overnight as the hawkish forecast by the US Federal Reserve continued to haunt traders. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices dropped up to 1 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, followed suit this morning and edged lower in trade. Key indices like Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite declined up to 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed over 0.7 per cent each to $80 per barrel, and $75 per barrel, respectively, amid renewed demand hopes on China easing covid-19 curbs.

Read all the Latest Business News here