Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 350pts, Nifty50 Below 17,100; HAL Falls 5%

Sensex Today: The benchmark indices opened lower in Thursday’s trade, as global sentiments turned weaker after the US Federal Reserve indicated another rate hike this year post a 25 basis point increase in March meeting.

Key indices Nifty50 lowered over 50 points to trade below 17,100 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 300 points to trade around 57,911 levels.

Broader markets, too, inched lower in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed over 1 per cent.

Barring Nifty Pharma index that held marginal gains in a weak market, all sectors plunged in the sea of red. Nifty IT index was the worst as it declined 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) declined over 5 per cent after the government proposed to sellup to 3.5 percent of its stake via OFS.

Besides, shares of Coromandel International gained over 1 per cent after the company planned diversification into speciality and industrial chemicals.

Global Cues

Asian stocks struggled Thursday in the wake of a slump on Wall Street after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled bank shares and the Federal Reserve pushed back against bets for interest rate cuts this year. Benchmark indexes fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia while a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies fell earlier. Weakness in the dollar may help some assets in Asia, particularly in emerging markets.

Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.

Oil prices fell on Thursday following three sessions of gains, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell re-stated his commitment to curbing inflation, including the possibility of more interest rate rises.

