Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Above 18,600; Auto Stocks in Fast Lane, IT Drag

Markets Today: Staging a smart rebound in the last few minutes, the S&P BSE Sensex settled 5 points higher at 62,793, while the Nifty50 saw gains of 5 points at 18,599.

Tech M, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro fell between 1 and 2 per cent, while ONGC, Hindalco, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC twins slipped up to 1 per cent.

Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and ITC, up between 0.5 per cent and 2 per cent, led the recovery.

The broader markets, however, saw decent gains with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advancing 0.29 per cent and 0.42 per cent, respectively.

IPO Update: IKIO Lighting Subscription Day 1

The three-day issue of IKIO Lighting sailed through on the first day itself. The non-institutional investors’ (NII) portion was subscribed nearly 2 times till 3:30 PM, followed by retail quota (1.35x), and QIB (29 per cent).

Global Cues

Globally, rally in the US markets took a backseat overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices slipping up to 0.5 per cent.