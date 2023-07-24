Sensex Down For 2nd Day, Ends 299 pts Lower; Nifty Below 19,700; ITC Sheds 4%

Sensex Today: The S&P BSE Sensex swung between zones for a major part of the trading day, wherein the index touched a high of 66,809. However, aggressive selling pressure towards the fag end of the day saw the BSE benchmark slide to a low of 66,326, before settling with a loss of 299 points at 66,385.

The NSE Nifty 50 touched a high of 19,783, and then dipped to a low of 17,658. The NSE benchmark eventually ended 73 points lower at 19,672.

Index heavyweight ITC tumbled over per cent, after the company’s board gave its in-principle approval for demerge of the hotel business. The board also approved incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary - ITC Hotels Limited.

Among other Sensex 30 shares, Kotak Bank also declined nearly 4 per cent. Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were down 1 – 3 per cent. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, PowerGrid Corporation, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement were up 1-2 per cent each.