Sensex Today: The domestic markets opened on a tepid note in Friday’s trading session, amid feeble global sentiments. Benchmark indices Nifty50 declined over 50 points to trade below 17,850 levels, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped over 200 points to trade around 60,596 levels.

Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed in trade as Nifty SmallCap 100 index outperformed Nifty MidCap 100 index. India’s volatility gauge, India VIX, on the other hand, eased off marginally.

Sectorally, Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank indices gained marginally in trade, while Nifty IT, and Nifty Metal indices declined up to 0.8 per cent.

Advertisement

Among individual stocks, shares of LIC gained over 3 per cent after it reported a manifold increase in its net profit in Q3FY23.

Besides, shares of Zomato declined over 3 per cent after the company’s loss widened to Rs 346.6 crore in Q3FY23.

Global Cues

Globally, the US equity markets edged lower overnight after a poor auction of 30-year bonds triggered a rise in treasury yields. Key indices like Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite, slipped up to 1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, were mixed this morning ahead of Chinese inflation data. Barring the Nikkei 225 index, other indices like Kospi, Kosdaq, and the S&P 200 fell up to 0.7 per cent.

In the commodities basket, prices of both Brent Crude, and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.3 per cent to $84 per barrel, and $77 per barrel, respectively.

Read all the Latest Business News here