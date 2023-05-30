Stock Market Updates: Sensex Drops Over 50 pts, Nifty Near 18,580; IRCTC Down 3%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty had a quite start on Tuesday amid a lack of triggers and muted global sentiment.

Global Cues

Global markets remain watchful as the tentative US debt ceiling deal now faces a tussle between the Republicans and Democrats before it gets passed through the Congress. As per Reuters, a handful of Republican lawmakers Monday said they would oppose the deal, which will be taken up for vote on Wednesday.

US cash market was closed on Monday. The stock futures gained up to 0.5 per cent this morning. Asian markets were mixed with Nikkei, Strait times dipping up to 0.4 per cent while Hang Seng and Kospi rose up to 0.9 per cent.