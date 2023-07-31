Sensex Gains 367 pts, Nifty Holds 19,750; Metal, IT Stocks Rally

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices gained on Monday, lifted by an upbeat global mood. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 367 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 66,528 levels. The Nifty50, meanwhile, reclaimed the 19,750-mark to end at 19,754 levels, up 108 points or 0.55 per cent.

NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Steel, TCS, Tech M, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HCL Tech, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on the 30-pack index, gaining between 1 per cent and 4 per cent. On the downside, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and Asian Paints were the top laggards, down up to 1.2 per cent.

The broader markets outshone the frontline indices, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advancing 0.86 per cent and 1.31 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index added 1.58 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT index (up 1.44 per cent). On the contrary, the Nifty FMCG index slipped 0.67 per cent.

More than 300 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Siemens, MRF, Wonderla Holidays, PSP Projects, Grasim Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Larsen & Toubro, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Godfrey Phillips, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and DLF.