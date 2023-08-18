Market Closing: Sensex Closes 202 pts Lower; Nifty Below 19,350; TCS, TechM Fall 2% Each

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices regained some lost ground in the fag-end of the session as shares of Reliance Industries marched their way among the top index gainers.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which hit a low of 64,755 in the intra-day trade, settled at 64,949, down 202 points or 0.3 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, ended at 19,310, down 55 points or 0.28 per cent, after hitting a low of 19,254 during the day.

Shares of RIL advanced 0.6 per cent after the exchanges said in a notification that shares of Jio Financial Services will be listed on August 21, 2023, under the ‘T’ Group of securities.

Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Tata Motors, and HUL were the other gainers, rising up to 0.7 per cent on the Sensex.

However, losses in TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech M, Bajaj twins, Power Grid, M&M, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Titan, L&T, and HDFC Bank capped upside.

Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices settled up to 0.4 per cent lower each.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index fell 1.47 per cent, while the Nifty PSU Bank and FMCG indices gained 0.2 per cent each.

Global Cues

Asian markets were trying to find a firmer footing on Friday after a rough week, hammered by concerns about China’s ailing economy and fears of U.S. rates staying higher for longer as long-term bond yields surged.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.1% after hitting a nine-month low the session before. It was, however, headed for a weekly loss of 2.8%, the third straight week of declines.