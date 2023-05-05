Sensex Tanks 695 pts, Nifty Below 18,100; HDFC Twins Plunge Up To 6%

Sensex Today: The S&P BSE benchmark index, the Sensex, tumbled to a low of 61,002 towards the fag end of the trading session, and finally ended with a significant loss of 695 points at 61,054. The Nifty 50 shed 187 points at 18,069 on Friday.

HDFC and HDFC Bank, down up to 6 per cent each, accounted for a loss of 645 points on the BSE benchmark. IndusInd Bank down 5.5 per cent was the other major loser among the Sensex 30 stocks. Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and NTPC declined 1-2 per cent each.

On the positive front, Titan advanced over 2 per cent. UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Nestle India, ITC, PowerGrid Corporation and Asian Paints were the other prominent gainers, up over a per cent each.

The broader indices ended with relatively lesser losses. The BSE Midcap index was down 0.5 per cent, while the Smallcap index slipped 0.4 per cent. The overall breadth was negative, with more than 2,000 stocks declining on the BSE, as against 1,500 advancing shares.

Among individual stocks, Manappuram Finance extended losses and shed another 10.8 per cent after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze Rs 143 crore worth of assets of the firm’s MD and CEO V P Nandakumar in an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Global Cues

Asian stocks rose, the dollar eased and gold hovered around its record highs on Friday, as jittery investors remained nervous about the US banking sector following another rout in shares of regional lenders.

Wall Street ended lower on Thursday after PacWest’s move to explore strategic options deepened fears about the health of U.S. lenders and hit shares of regional banks as well as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo & Co and other major financial players.

