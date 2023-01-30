Home » Business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rebounds Sharply; Adani Ent Up 8%, Bajaj Twins Rally up to 4%

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rebounds Sharply; Adani Ent Up 8%, Bajaj Twins Rally up to 4%

The benchmark indices started the week on a tepid note on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 590 points

Advertisement

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 09:31 IST

New Delhi, India

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)

The benchmark indices started the week on a tepid note on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 590 points to quote at 58,741 level, while the Nifty50 dropped 149 points to 17,455 levels. Both the indices were down 0.99 per cent.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, HUL, HDFC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, RIL, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, SBI Life, Apollo Hospitals, and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards on the Nifty50 index as they fell in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices declined up to 0.34 per cent. Meanwhile, among sectors, the Nifty Metal index was the top NSE gainer, up 1 per cent; while the Nifty Oil and Gas index was the top NSE loser, down 4 per cent.

Advertisement

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Today the market will be completely dominated by the movements in Adani stocks. The statement from Adani Enterprises that the FPO is on schedule and that there is no change in the price band is hugely important. This can be interpreted as a reflection of the confidence of the management in the success of the FPO. It is important to understand that the stock has limited public float. So, the price crash on Friday happened mainly due to shorting Adani stocks in general and Adani Enterprises in particular. One possibility is a big short-squeeze in the stock. Huge volatility is in store in Adani stocks today. The sustained selling by FPIs in January with a massive sell figure of Rs 5978 crores last Friday is a bit intriguing. Did the FPIs get wind of the storm blowing now? It is important to note that during the last 3 days while Nifty declined by 3.2 %, Bank Nifty declined by 6.3% on concerns of the Adani crisis impacting the banks. The correction in high quality private sector banks is a buying opportunity. Investors may wait for the dust to settle."

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: January 30, 2023, 09:27 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 09:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+50PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta Among Celebs At Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebration, See Pics

+34PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About