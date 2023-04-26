Stock Market Updates: Sensex Flat, Nifty Above 17,750; RVNL Jumps 8%

Sensex Today: Indian indices opened flat on April 26 amid weak global cues. The Sensex was up 19.91 points or 0.03% at 60,150.62, and the Nifty was down 6.80 points or 0.04% at 17,762.50. About 1014 shares advanced, 822 shares declined, and 96 shares unchanged.

TCS, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Hero MotoCorp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Divis Labs and UltraTech Cement.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index was in the red, while the BSE SmallCap index gained 0.15 per cent.

Individually, shares of Bajaj Auto dipped 1.37 per cent as the two-wheeler major posted a 2 per cent drop in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,433 crore in Q4FY23, despite 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue to Rs 8,905 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank shares also fell 2.6 per cent. The lender reported 23 per cent YoY growth in its net profit to Rs 425 crore in Q4FY23, on the back of healthy growth in net interest income. Net interest income (NII), too, saw 30 per cent YoY rise to Rs 1,213 crore in the March quarter.

On the flipside, Gujarat-based PSUs, including Gujarat Alkalies, Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals, surged up to 9 per cent after the state govenrment announced a policy of minimum dividend payout, buyback, and bonus shares for its state PSUs including seven listed players.

Global Cues

Asian indices are trading lower, following weakness on Wall Street, as concerns around the banking sector resurfaced.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.33 per cent, and the Topix dropped 0.62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi bucked the wider downturn and rose 0.19 per cent after the country’s consumer sentiment index for April rose to 95.1, compared to 92 in March.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and China’s Shanghai Composite, meanwhile, were seen reversing early losses.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02 per cent, while the S&P 500 finished 1.58 per cent lower. The Nasdaq Composite saw the largest loss as it dropped 1.98 per cent.

