Sensex Sheds 413 pts, Nifty Ends Below 18,300; PB Fintech Gains 4%

Sensex Today: The key benchmark indices languished in the negative zone almost throughout indices the day on the back of weakness in index heavyweights.

Top losers included HDFC, Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals, while gainers were BPCL, ONGC, Coal India, Bajaj Finance and NTPC.

Among sectors, Auto index down 1 per cent, and healthcare, infra, bank, metal indices down 0.3-0.4 per cent, while PSU Bank index up 0.7 per cent.

Broader indices, however, bucked the trend and ended with notional gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex witnessed a steeper fall in the last one-hour of trade, with the index plunging to a low of 61,847. The Sensex finally ended 413 points lower at 61,932. The Nifty 50 dropped 112 points to 18,287.

Global cues

Asian markets were higher this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi rising up to 0.7 per cent higher. China Industrial production for April rose by 5.6 per cent YoY compared to estimates of 10.9 per cent growth, while its retail sales rose by 18.4 per cent, below forecasts of a 21 per cent rise.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 added 0.3 per cent, the Dow rose 0.14 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.66 per cent as investors awaited the talks on debt ceiling negotiations in Washington to resume today.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed on Monday that the US could default on its debt as early as June 1.