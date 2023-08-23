Trends :SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaHealth Insurance
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Flat, Nifty Holds 19,400; Sun Pharma Down 2%

Domestic markets were flat in Wednesday's trade amid mixed sentiments in global markets.

Reported By: Aparna Deb

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 09:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex was flat around 65,223 levels, whereas Nifty50 was flat above 19,400 levels.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed frontline indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged 0.4 per cent each.

Barring Bank Nifty, all other sectoral indices traded in positive territory. Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indices gained the most, up to 0.7 per cent.

    • Shares of Reliance Industries’ NBFC arm hit 5 per cent lower circuit on the BSE for the third consecutive day post listing on exchanges.

    The stock tumbled 5 per cent on the BSE after market regulator Sebi barred CEO and CFO from holding any directorial posts until further notice.

