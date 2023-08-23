Stock Market Updates: Sensex Flat, Nifty Holds 19,400; Sun Pharma Down 2%

Domestic markets were flat in Wednesday’s trade amid mixed sentiments in global markets.

Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex was flat around 65,223 levels, whereas Nifty50 was flat above 19,400 levels.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed frontline indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged 0.4 per cent each.

Barring Bank Nifty, all other sectoral indices traded in positive territory. Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indices gained the most, up to 0.7 per cent.