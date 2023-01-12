Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 100 pts, Nifty Above 17,900; DB Realty Up 5%

Sensex Today: BSE Sensex, Nifty50 opened on a positive note as global cues remain decently supportive with most Asian indices in the green. The S&P BSE Sensex was trading with a gain of 134 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 60,239 in early deals, while the Nifty50 was atop 17,900 levels.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices edged up to 0.2 per cent higher.

The gains were largely broad-based with only metals and financials trading with mild cuts.

However, weekly F&O expiry, FII flows, and nervousness ahead of India and the US’ inflation data may add to volatility during the day.

Eighteen companies, including Infosys, Cyient, and HCL Technologies will announce their December quarter results during the day.

Global Cues

Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher on Thursday, ahead of US consumer price data that investors hope will confirm inflation is in retreat, while the yen rose with a report Japan will next week review the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy. Following gains for Wall Street indexes overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% and touched an almost seven-month high.

Tokyo shares hovered in a narrow band Thursday as investors awaited the release of US consumer price data while hoping for slowing US inflation and less aggressive rate hikes.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was off 0.03 per cent, or 7.82 points, at 26,438.18 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.14 per cent, or 2.62 points, to 1,903.87.

US stocks ended up sharply on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining more than 1% each as investors were optimistic ahead of an inflation report that could give the Federal Reserve room to dial back on its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China’s demand outlook improves and concerns rise over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply.

