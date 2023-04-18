Trends :Stock MarketFuel Prices7th Pay CommissionIncome TaxUPI
Sensex Dips 184 pts, Nifty Below 17,700; Avalon Tech Tanks 9% on Debut, Yes Bank Up 9%

Sensex Today: Indian indices opened on a higher note on April 18 amid mixed global cues.

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 15:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Stock Market today
Stock Market today

Sensex Today: The key benchmark remained under selling pressure for the second straight day. Among the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 534 points in intra-day deals, from a high of 60,113 to a low of 59,579. The BSE benchmark finally ended 184 points lower at 59,727. The NSE Nifty 50 slipped 47 points to 17,660.

PowerGrid Corporation dropped 2.3 per cent and was the top loser among the Sensex 30 shares. UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries and Titan declined 1-2 per cent each. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies rallied over 2 per cent each. Nestle India and Wipro were the other major gainers.

The broader indices outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index up 0.5 per cent, and the Smallcap index adding 0.2 per cent.

Rupee Closing

Indian rupee ended lower at 82.04 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday’s close of 81.97.

Global Cues

Globally, investors await a slew of economic data out of China, most notably, its first quarter gross domestic product.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.29 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.71 per cent lower, while Japanese markets seemed to be the outlier in the region, with the Nikkei 225 was up 0.61 per cent.

first published: April 18, 2023, 09:17 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 15:42 IST
