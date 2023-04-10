Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 150 pts, Nifty Above 17600; Tata Motors Rallies 5%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened on a firm note in Monday’s trade, amid mixed global cues. Nifty50 climbed over 30 points to trade above 17,600 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points to trade around 59,957 levels.

Broader markets, too, were upbeat in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.4 per cent.

All sectors started trade in a positive territory, with Nifty Realty index gaining the most - over 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Tata Motors rallied over 6 per cent after Jaguar Land Rover registered a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in retail sales at 1.02 lakh units for the quarter ended March FY23.

Advertisement

Global Cues

Asian shares inched higher, while the dollar started the week on the front foot after the U.S. jobs data underscored a tight labour market, firming up expectations that the Federal Reserve will again raise interest rates at its meeting next month.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.14% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5%. Australian, Hong Kong and European markets are closed for Easter. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as concerns over slowing economic growth eased after closely watched US jobs data met market expectations.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.53 percent, or 145.52 points, at 27,663.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.61 percent, or 12.06 points, to 1,977.50.

Major US stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, helped by a rally in Alphabet shares as investors, worried about a slowing economy, looked to upcoming jobs data.

Read all the Latest Business News here