Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 150 pts, Nifty Above 18,350; Tata Motors Up 4%

Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Monday morning amid muted global sentiment due to rising worries over a possible US debt default. The BSE Sensex gained 160 points to 62,200, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 45 points up to 18,360.
Tata Motors, Power Grid, Nestle, M&M, Ultratech Cement and Infosys led gains on the Sensex, while Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Nestle were the top Nifty winners.
Global cues
In Asia this morning, all markets were trading with losses, barring Nikkei, which was up 0.55 per cent. Hang Seng, Shnaghai Composite, Shenzhen Component, Strait times and Kospi fell 0.5-1 per cent.
In the US on Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.16 per cent, the Dow shed 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq declined 0.35 per cent as the consumer sentiment index fell to a six-month low of 57.7.