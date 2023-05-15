Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 150 pts, Nifty Above 18,350; Tata Motors Up 4%

Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Monday morning amid muted global sentiment due to rising worries over a possible US debt default. The BSE Sensex gained 160 points to 62,200, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 45 points up to 18,360.

Tata Motors, Power Grid, Nestle, M&M, Ultratech Cement and Infosys led gains on the Sensex, while Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Nestle were the top Nifty winners.

Advertisement

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Adani Enterprises were among the top frontline losers.

The broader markets opened tepid. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were nearly flat versus mild uptick in the BSE Sensex.

Tata Motors gained over 3.5 per cent on posting a net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in Q4FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 1,033 crore last year.

Global cues

In Asia this morning, all markets were trading with losses, barring Nikkei, which was up 0.55 per cent. Hang Seng, Shnaghai Composite, Shenzhen Component, Strait times and Kospi fell 0.5-1 per cent.

In the US on Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.16 per cent, the Dow shed 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq declined 0.35 per cent as the consumer sentiment index fell to a six-month low of 57.7.