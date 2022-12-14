Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 180 pts at Open, Nifty Above 18,650; Yes Bank Rises 2%

Sensex Today: Indian domestic markets had a gap up opening on Wednesday after a soft US inflation data jolted global stocks. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 18,650 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points to trade at around 62,748 levels.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.5 per cent.

All sectors started trade on a positive note. Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank indices gained the most - up to 0.8 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of YES Bank gained over 1 per cent after private equity majors Carlyle Group and Advent picked 9.99 per cent stake.

Advertisement

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The lower-than-expected November CPI inflation in the US which came at 7.1% YoY and only 0.1% MoM confirms the market expectation that the Fed will hike rate by only 50bp today. The consensus terminal Fed fund rate is now slightly below 5%, which is market positive. However, since recession in the US in 2023 is a high probability event, the market is unlikely to surge. In India, the bank index, and within the bank index the PSU bank segment, is the strongest segment and this can continue to remain resilient. HDFC twins exhibit strength. The recovery in the IT segment has some more steam to go. The resumption of FII buying is another positive. However, Nifty is unlikely to break out of the 18,400-18,800 range and sustain at higher levels. High valuations are likely to cap the rally."

Rupee

Rupee slips 4 paise to 82.64 against US dollar in early trade

Global Cues

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, bonds were firm and the dollar nursed losses after data showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in November, stoking hopes that inflation has peaked and interest rate increases will slow and eventually stop in 2023.

Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a big build in U.S. crude inventories, rather than the decline forecast by analysts, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday after US inflation data came in better than expected, with markets shifting focus to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.29 percent, or 80.17 points, at 28,035.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.14 percent, or 2.66 points, at 1,968.34.

Advertisement

US stocks rose on Tuesday after an unexpectedly small consumer price increase buoyed optimism that the Federal Reserve could soon dial back its inflation-taming interest rate hikes, but concerns remained the central back could stay aggressive.

Read all the Latest Business News here