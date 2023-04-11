Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Above 17,650; Kotak Mahindra Bank Rises 5%

Sensex Today: The domestic markets extended the winning streak to the seventh consecutive day as Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 17,650 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points to reclaim 60,000-mark.

Broader markets, too, were upbeat in the trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent.

Barring Nifty IT index, which lost marginally in trade, all other sectors swimmed in a sea of green. Nifty PSU Bank index led the charge as it gained over 1 per cent.