Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 200 pts, Nifty Above 18,200; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Friday’s Trade on a positive note, amid firm global cues.

Global Cues

Globally, technology and growth stocks lifted US markets overnight. NASDAQ Composite gained over 250 points to close above 2 per cent, whereas the S&P 500 and Dow Jones climbed up to 1 per cent each.

The exuberance spilled across markets in Asia-Pacific too this morning, as the S&P 200, Nikkei 225, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices rose up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, a mixed trend was seen as prices of Brent Crude declined over 1 per cent to $82 per barrel due to fears of uncertain demand. WTI Crude, however, advanced 0.5 per cent to $78 per barrel.

