Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 300 pts, Nifty Opens Around 18,000; Key Points

Sensex today: Importing gains from overseas, domestic benchmark indices opened higher on Monday.

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 09:22 IST

New Delhi, India

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sensex today: Importing gains from overseas, domestic benchmark indices opened higher on Monday.

The Sensex was up 274.16 points or 0.46 per cent at 60174.53, and the Nifty was up 89.50 points or 0.50 per cent at 17949.

Hindalco Industries, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Titan Company, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Eicher Motors.

Broader markets, too, edged higher in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices increased up to 0.7 per cent.

All sectors traded in positive territory, with Nifty Metal index gaining the most, up to 1 per cent in trade.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific shares started higher today as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy after nearly three years. South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.06 per cent, the Kosdaq gained 1.66 per cent, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.75 per cent.

Japan’s markets were closed to observe Coming of Age Day, a public holiday.

Last Friday, Wall Street’s main indexes all gained more than 2 per cent after December payrolls expanded more than expected even as wage increases slowed and services activity contracted, easing worries about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking path.

Aparna Deb

first published: January 09, 2023, 09:19 IST
last updated: January 09, 2023, 09:22 IST
