Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 300pts At Open, Nifty Above 18,100; Rupee Hits 10-Week High

Sensex Today: Indian indices opened on positive note on January 23 with Nifty around 18,100.

By: Aparna Deb

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian indices opened on positive note on January 23 with Nifty around 18,100. The Sensex was up 288.18 points or 0.48% at 60909.95, and the Nifty was up 78.80 points or 0.44% at 18106.50. About 1620 shares have advanced, 616 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddys Labs, Adani Enterprises and ITC.

Broader markets, too, moved in sync as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.1 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Bank index gained the most, up to 0.8 per cent. However, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty indices were subdued in trade.

Among individual stocks, shares of ICICI Bank gained over 0.7 per cent after the private sector lender’s net profit surged 34.2 per cent to Rs 8,311.85 crore in Q3FY23.

On the flipside, shares of Ultratech Cement declined 0.3 per cent after the company’s consolidated net profit declined 37.9 per cent YoY in Q3FY23.

first published: January 23, 2023, 09:26 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 09:27 IST
