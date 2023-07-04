Sensex Extends Record Run to 5th Day, Jumps 274 pts; Nifty Near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin Rallies 7%

Key benchmark indices remained volatile, but settled at record closing highs yet again on Tuesday, as banking and IT stocks lifted the market mood.

The S&P BSE Sensex swung in a range of 502 points, hitting an all-time high of 65,673 in the intra-day trade. It, eventually, settled 274 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 65,479. The broader Nifty50, too, closed 66 points, or 0.34 per cent, higher at 19,389. It hit a lifetime high of 19,434 during the day.

The benchmarks were supported by a steep rally in Bajaj Finance (up 7 per cent), Bajaj Finserv, Hero Moto, Tech M, TCS, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Cipla, HCL Tech, SBI, HDFC twins, and ICICI Bank.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 and SmallCap 100 ended the day on a mixed note with the former slipping 0.23 per cent.