Sensex Ends 205 pts Higher, Nifty Below 19,750; Paytm Down 2%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices settled off record highs on Tuesday as profit booking at higher levels capped the market rally. The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 66,795 levels, up 205 points or 0.31 per cent, after hitting an all-time high of 67,007 during the day.

The broader Nifty50, on the other hand, settled 38 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at at 19,749 levels, cooling off from record peak of 19,819.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, and Adani Enterprises were some of the notable gainers, rising in the range of 0.3 per cent to 4 per cent.

On the downside, LTIMindtree, Britannia, HDFC Life, SBI, Titan Company, Grasim, and Bajaj Finance fell over 1 per cent each.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices ended in the negative zone, down up to 0.47 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index was the only decent winner with 1 per cent gain. The Nifty Private Bank index, meanwhile, added just 0.05 per cent. All other indices settled in the negative zone.

Global Cues