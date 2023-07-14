Fantastic Friday! Sensex Ends 502 pts Higher; Nifty Above 19,600; IT Stocks Shine

Sensex Today: The S&P BSE Sensex scaled a fresh summit at 66,160, and eventually ended with a gain of 502 points at 66,061. The NSE Nifty50 hit a new high at 19,595, and finished 151 points stronger at 19,565. In the process, the benchmark indices signed-off the week 1.2 per cent higher, respectively.

Among the Sensex 30 shares, TCS soared 5 per cent as the Q1 earnings driven rally continued for the second straight trading session. Tech Mahindra and Infosys also vaulted 4.5 per cent each. HCL Technologies and Wipro were up around 3 per cent each.

Tata Steel, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the other prominent gainers. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra and PowerGrid Corporation slipped over a per cent each.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index jumped 1 per cent, while the SmallCap index spurted 1.1 per cent. The overall breadth too was fairly positive, with nearly two stocks advancing for every declining share on the BSE.

Sectorally, the BSE IT index zoomed 4.3 per cent. The Metal and Realty indices were up over a per cent each.

Global Cues