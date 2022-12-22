Home » Business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 pts, Nifty Above 18,400; Key Points

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 350 pts, Nifty Above 18,400; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened in the positive territory on Thursday at the back of a recovery in the global markets.

Advertisement

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 09:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Stock Market Live News Update
Stock Market Live News Update

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened in the positive territory on Thursday at the back of a recovery in the global markets.

Global Cues

Globally, the US stock markets edged higher overnight, supported by strong quarterly results and improved investor sentiments. All major indices in Wall Street – Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 closed above 1 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, were mixed this morning as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and Shanghai Composite indices fell up to 0.6 per cent. The S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices, however, rose up to 1 per cent.

RELATED NEWS

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude rose up to 0.3 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively, due to fall in US crude inventories.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

first published: December 22, 2022, 09:19 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 09:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Among Stars Who Gave The Sexiest Swimwear Looks In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan Turns Six: Here's A Roundup Of The Star Kid's Most Adorable And Cutest Pictures