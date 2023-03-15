Home » Business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 500 pts, Nifty Above 17,150; IndusInd Bank Gains 2%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened higher on Wednesday morning, as global sentiments improve on in-line US inflation report.

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 09:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The 30-share BSE benchmark rose over 500 pts

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened higher on Wednesday morning, as global sentiments improve on the in-line US inflation report. Key indices Nifty50 advanced over 150 points to trade above 17,150 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 500 points to trade around 58,409 levels.

Broader markets, too, inched higher in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 1 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 6 per cent.

All sectors swimmed in the sea of green, with Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal indices rising over 1 per cent each.

Among individual stocks, shares of Axis Bank gained over 1 per cent after credit ratings agency CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed bank’s financial conditions as ‘stable.’

Besides, shares of NBCC (India) rallied over 3 per cent after it secured Rs 500 crore work order to construct Government Medical College and Hospital at Karaikal, Puducherry.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets inched higher overnight after US annual consumer inflation eased to 6 per cent in February. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices climbed up to 2 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, cheered in tandem, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, and the S&P 200 indices gained up to 2 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude climbed over 1 per cent each to $78 per barrel, and $72 per barrel.

About the Author

Aparna Deb

first published: March 15, 2023, 09:28 IST
last updated: March 15, 2023, 09:31 IST
