Market Close: Sensex Dips 256 pts, Nifty Ends Below 19,300 On Monthly F&O Expiry

Sensex Today: The market again witnessed last-hour profit booking, which erased all the intra-day gains and also broke its three-day winning run on August 31 in the volatile session amid the August F&O expiry.

At close, the Sensex was down 255.84 points or 0.39 per cent at 64,831.41, and the Nifty was down 93.70 points or 0.48 per cent at 19,253.80.

On the back of positive global cues, the market started in the green and extended the gains in the initial hours but selling in the mid-session erased all the gains and closed near the day’s low.

The Nifty50 index shed 2 per cent in the August series.

“Benchmark indices ended in the red today on the back of concerns regarding the 9 percent deficit in the Monsoon as several states have witnessed scarce rainfall this month across many districts. However, we did witness a lot of stock-specific activity across sectors on a day characterised by volatility. A notable feature of today’s trade was the activity seen in the Small-Cap Index which managed to end the day in green," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

The biggest losers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries, while gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, HDFC Life, Titan Company and Hindalco Industries.

A mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front, with oil & gas, power, FMCG and bank down 0.5-1.3 per cent, while realty, metal, capital goods and information technology gained 0.2-0.7 per cent.

The BSE midcap index ended flat while the smallcap index rose 0.8 per cent.

Global Cues