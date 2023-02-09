Home » Business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat; Adani Ent Sinks 10%, Paytm Rises 2%

Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat; Adani Ent Sinks 10%, Paytm Rises 2%

Sensex, Nifty opened in green on Thursday morning as global sentiments turned negative after hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve.

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 09:29 IST

New Delhi, India

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Sensex, Nifty opened in green on Thursday morning as global sentiments turned negative after hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve. The BSE Sensex fell 120 points to 60,545 and quickly turned flat, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 26 points to 17,846.

L&T, Asian Paints, SBI, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Hindalco and Tata Steel led gains across the two frontline indices. On the flip side, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Maruti, Tech M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv dipped.

The broader markets, meanwhile, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were around 0.07 per cent higher.

Global Cues

Globally, the US equities lowered overnight after the US Fed speakers reiterated their hawkish stance, forecasting peak rates in the range of 5-5.2 per cent, which is above market estimates. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices declined up to 1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell this morning, with the S&P 200, Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices lowering up to 0.6 per cent

In the commodities basket, prices of both Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed 0.1 per cent each to $85 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively.

first published: February 09, 2023, 09:27 IST
last updated: February 09, 2023, 09:29 IST
