Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat; Adani Enterprises Up 5%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started on a flat note on Thursday, amid mixed global cues as traders bet on rising rate concerns. The BSE Sensex fell 40-odd points to 60,306, and the NSE Nifty50 remained unchanged at 17,754

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Axis Bank, HCL Tech and Tata Motors led gains on the Sensex, rising up to 1.8 per cent. While Hindalco and JSW Steel were the additional winners on the Nifty.

On the flip side, Reliance, ICICI Bank, M&M, TCS, SBI Life and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards across the two indices.

Advertisement

Global Cues

Globally, the US equity markets were mixed overnight, as the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed his adherence to a higher size of rate hike in his second day of testimony to Congress.

While Dow Jones closed on a flat note, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices gained up to 0.4 per cent, after Powell suggested the next rate hike decision rests on data issued before the March meeting.

Following this statement, the US dollar index, which measures greenback against a basket of six currencies, retreated from three-month high and slipped to 105.61.

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, edged higher this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and the S&P 200 indices climbing up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.2 per cent to $86 per barrel, and $76 per barrel, respectively.

Read all the Latest Business News here