Sensex Down 150 pts, Nifty Near 17,500; Delhivery, Zomato Shed 4% Each

Sensex Today: Domestic markets are likely to consolidate on Thursday, amid mixed global cues.

By: Aparna Deb

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 15:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Markets on Thursday

Sensex Today: Domestic markets exhibited volatility in trades on Thursday on account of the monthly F&O expiry. Sectorally, FMCG, metal and IT shares outperformed the benchmarks.

The Nifty 50 was up 20-odd points at 17,575 level, while S&P BSE Sensex added 100 points to 59,850.

Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed in trade as Nifty SmallCap 100 index outperformed Nifty MidCap 100 index.

Sectorally, Nifty IT, and Nifty Metal indices were off to a decent start, whereas Nifty IT index was the worst hit as it declined over 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Sonata Software jumped 4.5 per cent to a high of Rs 721 after the company’s North America arm inked an agreement to buy 100 per cent stake in Quant Systems Inc.

Besides, shares of ITC traded on a buoyant note in Thursday’s intra-day trades, with the stock hitting a new summit at Rs 393.35 on the BSE.

Global Cues

Following a hawkish minutes reading from the US Federal Reserve, the US equity markets closed uneven overnight. While Dow Jones, the S&P 500 indices declined up to 0.2 per cent; NASDAQ Composite rose up to 0.1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, saw mixed trend, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, and Hang Seng indices rising up to 1 per cent, whereas the S&P 200 traded 0.2 per cent lower.

In the commodities basket, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude gained up to 0.2 per cent to $80 per barrel, and $74 per barrel, respectively.

first published: February 23, 2023, 09:17 IST
