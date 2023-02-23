Sensex Today: Domestic markets are likely to consolidate on Thursday, amid mixed global cues.

Sensex Today: Domestic markets exhibited volatility in trades on Thursday on account of the monthly F&O expiry. Sectorally, FMCG, metal and IT shares outperformed the benchmarks.
The Nifty 50 was up 20-odd points at 17,575 level, while S&P BSE Sensex added 100 points to 59,850.
Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed in trade as Nifty SmallCap 100 index outperformed Nifty MidCap 100 index.
Sectorally, Nifty IT, and Nifty Metal indices were off to a decent start, whereas Nifty IT index was the worst hit as it declined over 1 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Sonata Software jumped 4.5 per cent to a high of Rs 721 after the company’s North America arm inked an agreement to buy 100 per cent stake in Quant Systems Inc.
Besides, shares of ITC traded on a buoyant note in Thursday’s intra-day trades, with the stock hitting a new summit at Rs 393.35 on the BSE.
