D-Street Bulls Charge! Sensex Climbs 302 pts, Ends Above 67K; Nifty Tops 19,800

Sensex Today: Equity indices were range-bound on Wednesday with benchmark indices scaling fresh lifetime highs during the day. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 302 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 67,097 levels, while the Nifty50 shut shop at 19,833, up 84 points or 0.42 per cent.

The indices hit new record peaks of 67,117 and 19,842 in the intra-day trade.

NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, SBI, BPCL, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, and L&T were the top gainers in the large-cap space, rising between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Bharto Airtel, and HUL, on the flipside, fell up to 1.2 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices outperformed the frontline indices as they gained 0.6 per cent each.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index climbed 2 per cent, followed by the Nifty Media index (up 1 per cent). The Nifty IT index ended flat with negative downtick.

Global Cues