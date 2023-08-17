Trends :SensexStocks to WatchGold Prices IndiaFDIncome Tax
Home » business » Markets » Market Closing: Sensex Drops 338 pts; Nifty Below 19,350; PSBs Outperform

Market Closing: Sensex Drops 338 pts; Nifty Below 19,350; PSBs Outperform

﻿Sensex and Nifty on Thursday started on a weak note as a hawkish undertone from the US Fed's FOMC minutes.

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 15:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Stock market today
Stock market today

Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday amid weak global cues and weekly F&O expiry. The S&P BSE Sensex shed 388 points to end at 65,151 level, while the NSE Nifty50 shut shop 100 points down at 19,365.

Both the indices closed about 0.6 per cent lower each on the back of selling in ITC (down 2 per cent), Nestle India, Power Grid, L&T, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and HDFC Bank.

Buying in Titan, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Tech M, Tata Steel, and Axis Bank, however, helped the indices end off lows.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices settled in the green with up to 0.2 per cent gains.

Sectorally, most of the indices nursed losses with the Nifty FMCG index suffering the hardest blow of 1 per cent, followed by the Nifty IT index (0.6 per cent). On the upside, only the Nifty PSU Bank index (up 1.5 per cent) outperformed the markets.

Global Cues

Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday following losses on Wall Street as US Treasury bond yields surged to multi-year peaks.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.46 percent, or 144.84 points, to 31,621.98, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.37 percent, or 8.33 points, to 2,252.51.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s minutes showed central bank officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes at their last meeting.

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday, extending losses to a fourth consecutive session on fears of slowing growth in China and possible further U.S. interest rate hikes weakening fuel demand in the world’s two biggest economies. Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.44%, to $83.08 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 39 cents, or 0.49%, to $78.99 a barrel at 0038 GMT.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 09:21 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 15:47 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App