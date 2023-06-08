Sensex Ends 4-Day Winning Streak, Closes 294 pts Lower; Nifty Below 18,650; YES Bank Gains 4%

Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex slipped over 500 points in intra-day trades, from a high of 63,321, to a low of 62,790. The index was down over 300 points around 62,800 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 had drifted near the 18,600 level.

Broader markets also changed course and were seen trading with losses. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declined up to 0.5 per cent.

Besides, rate-sensitive sectors traded mixed. While Nifty Auto, and Nifty Realty indices slipped up to 1 per cent; BSE Bankex and Financial Services indices were seen flat.

The Indian rupee remained mostly unchanged after the policy decision, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 7.01 per cent.

Among individual stocks, JSW Steel jumped nearly 5 per cent after Investec upgraded the stock to “buy". The stock was the top gainer in the metals index, which gained 0.3 per cent.

Global Cues