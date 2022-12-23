Home » Business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens 338 pts lower, Nifty Holds 18,000; Key Points

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens 338 pts lower, Nifty Holds 18,000; Key Points

Sensex Today: Subdued global mood due to renewed concerns of Covid-19 led to the benchmark indices trade in red on Friday morning.

By: Aparna Deb

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 09:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Subdued global mood due to renewed concerns of Covid-19 led to the benchmark indices trade in red on Friday morning.  Key indices Nifty50 declined over 50 points to trade below 18,050 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex lowered over 300 points to trade at 60,497 levels.

Broader markets, too, followed suit as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices fell up to 1 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed over 3 per cent.

Barring Nifty Pharma index, all sectors drowned in the sea of red, with Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, and Nifty PSU Bank indices declining the most.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets saw a sharp selloff overnight, with tech stocks driving the losses. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices declined up to 2 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem this morning as Nikkei 225, Kospi, the S&P 200, Topix, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices dropped up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude rose over 1 per cent each to $82 per barrel and $78 per barrel, respectively.

Aparna Deb

first published: December 23, 2022, 09:24 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 09:24 IST
