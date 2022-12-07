Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Around 18,600; Investors Eye RBI Policy Outcome

Sensex Today: Indian indices opened on flat note on December 7. The BSE Sensex fell 30 points to 62,592, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 12 points to 18,630.

HCL Tech, Wipro, NTPC, TCS, Tech M, Kotak Bank were the top laggards on the Sensex, down up to 0.7 per cent, while ONGC was the top Nifty loser.

On the flip side, Asian Paints, L&T, ICICI Bank, SBI, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, Cipla and BPCL were the top gainers across the two indices.

The broader markets, meanwhile, outweighed the frontline indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.2 per cent.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The near-term cues have turned negative once again with weakness in the mother market, the US. Talks of a longer-than-expected recession have again surfaced and negative comments from influential voices like that of Jamie Dimon are impacting sentiments. In such a scenario there are no positive triggers that can take the market much higher from here. Since India’s growth resilience looks impressive the market is unlikely to dip sharply. Buying will emerge on declines. Leading PSB banks have the potential to move up further and valuations are still attractive. Investors can buy high-quality stocks in capital goods and cement at current levels."

Global Cues

Asia’s stock markets wobbled lower on Wednesday as reality bit on hopes for a soft economic landing in the United States, and investors curbed their enthusiasm about China’s reopening.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where expressions of worry about a possible recession by leading bank executives added to investor unease. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.57 per cent, or 159.73 points, at 27,726.14 in early trade, while the broader Topix index declined 0.44 per cent, or 8.64 points, to 1,941.58.

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 extending its losing streak to four sessions, as skittish investors fretted over Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession.

Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices.

