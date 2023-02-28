Home » Business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 17,400; ZEEL Jumps 4%

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 17,400; ZEEL Jumps 4%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets had a firm start on Tuesday morning, amid positive global sentiments.

Advertisement

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 09:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today (Representative image)
Sensex Today (Representative image)

Sensex Today: Domestic markets had a tepid start on Tuesday morning as positive global sentiments failed to lift domestic investor sentiment. Key indices Nifty50 was flat below 17,400 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex traded flat around 59,246 levels.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices gained up to 0.3 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media indices surged up to 0.8 per cent, while Nifty Pharma index declined up to 1 per cent. Among individual stocks, Zee Entertainment jumped over 4 per cent after NCLAT stayed NCLT order’s of insolvency proceedings against the media firm.

RELATED NEWS

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets rose overnight, with Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite rising up to 0.6 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched higher as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kosdaq, and Kospi indices gained up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities basket, prices of Brent Crude declined marginally to $82 per barrel, while WTI Crude gained marginally to $76 per barrel.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

first published: February 28, 2023, 09:21 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 09:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures