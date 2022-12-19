Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Below 18,300; UTI AMC Gains 5%

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets started on a positive note on Monday amid strong domestic trading activity. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 10 points to trade flat above 18,250 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 61,346 levels.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.2 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media started trade on a positive note. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma indices, however, declined up to 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Ashoka Buildcon gained over 2 per cent after subsidiaries sold stake in Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road to NIIF.

Advertisement

Besides, shares of Spandana Sphoorty gained over 1 per cent as the board plans to mull fund raise on Wednesday, December 21.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The synchronised rate hikes by the leading central banks of the world and their hawkish tone impacted market sentiments last week with Nifty closing below the near-term support of 18400. While this risk-off can continue to impact the market, there are positive triggers too, like steadily declining inflation in the U.S. and the hope that the Fed will respond to this with a pause in rate hikes in early 2023. Therefore, market trends are likely to oscillate like the World Cup finals. Leading indicators point to a resilient Indian economy. Credit growth continues to be strong and this can impart strength to the Bank Index. High quality bank stocks can be bought on declines. IT may show weakness on fears of a US recession but this weakness can be an opportunity for long-term investors. Capital goods segment is on a strong wicket."

Global Cues

Asia’s stock markets made a wobbly start to the final full trading week of 2022, with the prospect of interest rates rising further next year taking the edge off festive cheer.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, after Wall Street dropped over renewed fears of a global slowdown. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.78 per cent, or 214.14 points, at 27,312.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.54 per cent, or 10.60 points, at 1,939.61.

US stocks fell for the third consecutive session on Friday as investors continued to worry over the impact of tightening monetary policy on economic growth.

Advertisement

Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China’s reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.89 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.8%.

Read all the Latest Business News here