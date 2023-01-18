Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty50 Above 18,050; Key Points

Sensex Today: Key benchmarks opened on a positive note today. Quarterly results, coupled with global trends, oil prices, and foreign fund flow, are expected to guide investors in Wednesday’s trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 60,708 levels in early deals, up 2 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 18,076 levels.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outrun frontline indices by gaining up to 0.2 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index led from the front, advancing 0.8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the flipside, the Nifty Realty index fell 0.5 per cent to trade as the top dragging index on the exchange.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “India’s outperformance in 2022 has been temporarily reversed in January 2023, till date, mainly due to FII outflows to other markets, mainly China. Consequently, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite have appreciated by 9 percent and 4.4 percent respectively YTD while Nifty is down by around 0.3%. India’s current underperformance is likely to be temporary since India has the best growth and earnings prospects among large economies. However, concerns of global slowdown this year and the possibility of FIIs again turning sellers at higher levels will cap the upside to the market in the near-term. From now on Budget expectations also are likely to influence the market trend. IT stocks which have bounced back after the good Q3 results and high quality banking and capital goods stocks along with RIL have the strength to support the market."

Global Cues

Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy meeting.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.66 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.17 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.13 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was flat, and the Kospi lost 0.68 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones ended 1.14 per cent down on Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14 per cent.

