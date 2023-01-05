Home » Business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty50 Above 18,050; Key Points

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty50 Above 18,050; Key Points

Equity markets started on a positive note on Thursday as most Asian markets shrugged off the US Federal Reserve's call for higher interest rates

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 09:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Equity markets started on a positive note on Thursday as most Asian markets shrugged off the US Federal Reserve’s call for higher interest rates to fight inflation.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 54 points, or 0.09 per cent, to trade at 60,712 in early deals, while the Nifty50 held the 18,050-mark, rising 20 points or 0.11 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 0.11 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty FMCG index gained 0.7 per cent, while the Nifty Financial Services index dipped 0.2 per cent.

Bajaj Finance has booked 7.8 million new loans in the quarter ended December, compared with 7.4 million a year ago, according to provisional figures. The new loans booked in the last quarter were the highest-ever for the company. The company’s liquidity position remains strong, with the consolidated net liquidity surplus at Rs 12,750 crore at the end of the last quarter.

Global Cues

Asian shares rose on Thursday on investor hopes for China’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the dollar stayed under pressure even as the US Federal Reserve had a warning against market bets on interest rate cuts this year.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42 per cent, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was up 0.35 per cent, while the Kospi rose 0.71 per cent in South Korea.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped two-day losing streak and rose 0.4 per cent; the S&P 500 0.75 per cent; and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.69 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude price slipped over 5 per cent overnight to $78 per barrel, falling nearly 10 per cent in two days, which may lend support to market bulls today.

first published: January 05, 2023, 09:20 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 09:29 IST
