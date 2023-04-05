Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 100pts, Nifty Above 17,400; Bajaj Twins Up 2% Each

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened higher in Wednesday’s trade, despite mixed global cues.

Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 40 points to trade above 17,400 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 150 points to trade around 59,281 levels.

Broader markets, however, were mixed as Nifty Smallcap 100 index outperformed Nifty Midcap 100 index.

Sectorally, Nifty Financial Services index gained the most - over 0.6 per cent. Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, and Nifty Healthcare indices, meanwhile, remain bogged down in trade.

Global Cues

Stocks struggled to make headway on Wednesday, the dollar nursed losses and bonds clung to gains, as signs of a slowing U.S. labour market made investors nervous about the economic outlook, while a bigger-than-expected rate hike lifted the kiwi dollar.

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as weaker US jobs data drove down New York shares, while the yen’s strength also weighed on the market.The benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.61 per cent or 171.60 points to 28,115.82 while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 per cent or 16.07 points to 2,006.69.

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday after evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to rein in decades-high inflation may cause a deep downturn.

