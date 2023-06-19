Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India7th Pay CommissionFD
Sensex Falls 216 pts, Nifty Holds 18,750; Private Bank Stocks Drag

Sensex Today: Domestic equities started on a positive note on Monday, bucking the weak global trend

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 15:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Market Today
Market Today

Sensex Today: Domestic indices missed touching record high levels by a whisker on Monday as investors booked profit at higher level. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 63,574.69 during the day which was just 8 points away from record high of 63,583. It, eventually, closed at 63,168, down 216 points or 0.34 per cent.

The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, hit an intra-day high of 18,881.45, barely 6 points shy off record high of 18,887.6. It ended at 18,755, down 71 points or 0.37 per cent.

Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards on the bourses, down between 1 per cent and 4 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index dipped 0.08 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap index added 0.24 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank index fell about 1 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1 per cent.

Global Cues

    • Elsewhere in Asia, markets largely fell on Monday, with Japan’s markets still hovering near 33-year highs at 33,607 (down 0.29 per cent). South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.77 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened 0.48 per cent lower.

    US markets will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. On Friday, all three major indexes ended the day up to 0.68 per cent lower.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 09:28 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 15:44 IST
