Sensex Falls 216 pts, Nifty Holds 18,750; Private Bank Stocks Drag

Sensex Today: Domestic indices missed touching record high levels by a whisker on Monday as investors booked profit at higher level. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 63,574.69 during the day which was just 8 points away from record high of 63,583. It, eventually, closed at 63,168, down 216 points or 0.34 per cent.

The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, hit an intra-day high of 18,881.45, barely 6 points shy off record high of 18,887.6. It ended at 18,755, down 71 points or 0.37 per cent.

Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards on the bourses, down between 1 per cent and 4 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index dipped 0.08 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap index added 0.24 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Private Bank index fell about 1 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1 per cent.

Global Cues