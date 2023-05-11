Sensex Ends Lower After Volatile Session; Nifty Above 18,300; Adani Ent Surges 5%

Sensex Today: The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 61,905, down 36 points or 0.06 per cent. The Nifty50, on the other hand, closed at 18,297, down 18 points or 0.1 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE SmallCap index outperformed the frontline indices with 0.68 per cent rise, while the BSE MidCap index added 0.35 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index was the biggest dragger, down 1.3 per cent. On the upside, the Nifty Bank index was up 0.4 per cent.

Global Cues

Advertisement

US April consumer prices rose 4.9 per cent from a year ago, below expectations and less than the 5 per cent increase in March. This was also the lowest level since April 2021. The CPI was up 0.4 per cent month-over-month in line with estimates.

Overnight in the US, tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the most gains. It ended 1.04 per cent higher. The S&P 500 added 0.45 per cent while the Dow Jones edged 0.09 per cent down.

Asian indices were mixed this morning. Hang Seng, Kospi rose up to 0.4 per cent, while Nikkei and Strait times were down 0.2 per cent each.