Sensex Today: Markets opened on a tepid note on Thursday morning. The weekly F&O expiry, and reaction to the fine-print of the Union Budget 2023-24 may further add to the volatility.

The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 59,245 level, down 463 points or 0.7 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 17,450, down 163 points.

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, SBI, UPL, and ICICI Bank tumbled up to 9.5 per cent on the bourses in early deals, capping gains on the frontline indices. SBI Life, Infosys, ITC, Tech M, and HCL Tech, meanwhile, made strides with up to 1.5 per cent gains.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices declined up to 0.7 per cent

Global Cues

Meanwhile, globally, other Asian indices were mixed this morning after US Fed chair, Jerome Powell, said overnight that the Federal Reserve is seeing signs of deflation.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.69 per cent, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.10 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded just above the flatline.

On Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite jumped 2 per cent, S&P 500 1 per cent, and Dow Jones 0.02 per cent.

