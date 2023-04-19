Stock Market Updates: Sensex Trades Flat, Nifty Below 17,650; Infosys Down 2%

Sensex Today: Indian indices opened on a flat note on April 19 on the back of mixed global cues. The Sensex was down 79.57 points or 0.13% at 59,647.44, and the Nifty was down 21.70 points or 0.12% at 17,638.50. About 1168 shares advanced, 659 shares declined, and 114 shares unchanged.

Shares of Reliance Industries were flat, while those of ONGC dipped 1 per cent after the government re-introduced windfall tax on local crude to Rs 6,400/tonne from nil. Besides, it also increased the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum from nil to Rs 6,400 per tonne.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in green, rising up to 0.3 per cent.

Individually, shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance dropped 3.5 per cent after the country’s largest private sector general insurer reported a 39.6 per cent surge in net profit in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY23, aided by a lower loss ratio and a dip in underwriting losses.

That apart, shares of Tata Coffee were trading with a mild positive uptick after it reported a nearly 20 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 48.8 crore for Q4 supported by higher other income and lower tax cost. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew by 10.2 per cent to Rs 723 crore compared to the same period last year.

RattanIndia Enterprises’ shares, too, jumped 6.7 per cent after the company launched direct-to-consumer fashion brands business with Neobrands Limited.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index declined 0.7 per cent, followed by the Nifty Pharma index (down 0.3 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Auto index was up 0.27 per cent.

Global Cues

Tokyo shares opened nearly flat on Wednesday after US stocks barely moved overnight as investors watched corporate earnings reports.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.03 percent, or 8.10 points, to 28,650.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.02 percent, or 0.31 points, to 2,041.20.

The S&P 500 eked out a slim gain on Tuesday after strength in some big technology stocks countered disappointing quarterly reports from Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs as first-quarter earnings season kicked into gear.

