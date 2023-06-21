Sensex Ends Off Record High, Rises 195 pts; Nifty Above 18,850; Blue Dart Up 7%

Market Today: S&P BSE Sensex scaled a fresh all-time high of 63,588 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Wednesday, surpassing its previous high of 63,583 touched on December 1, 2022.
Profit booking in M&M, ITC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki, however, dragged it off highs. It, eventually, settled at 63,523, up 195 points or 0.31 per cent.
The Nifty50, meanwhile, halted its march towards new record high level at 18,875.9, eventually closing at 18,857, up 40 points or 0.21 per cent.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices ended 0.68 per cent and 0.24 per cent higher, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index slipped 0.94 per cent, followed by the Nifty Realty index (down 0.33 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Financial Services index advanced 0.68 per cent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index (up 0.44 per cent).
Global Cues
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after the talk that markets are overbought led to falls on Wall Street, with investors shifting focus to speeches by Federal Reserve officials. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 per cent, or 130.27 points, at 33,258.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.34 per cent, or 7.82 points, to 2,276.03.
US stocks softened on Tuesday, closing in negative territory as investors began the holiday-shortened week by taking profits in the wake of a sustained rally amid signs of weakening global demand.
