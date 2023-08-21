Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 100 pts, Reclaims 65K; Nifty Holds 19,300; Key Things To Know

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Monday’s trade with slim gains, tracking mixed global cues.

Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 100 points to trade around 65,069 levels, whereas Nifty50 was flat above 19,300-mark.

Broader markets, meanwhiile, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices climbed up to 0.6 per cent.

Barring Nifty Media index, all other sectors swimmed in the sea of green. Nifty Metal index led the charge, rising up to 0.8 per cent.

Global Cues

On the global front, the US markets ended mixed on Friday, with NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 indices declining up to 0.2 per cent. Dow Jones, however, closed marginally higher.