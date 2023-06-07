Sensex Rises 350 pts, Ends Atop 63K; Nifty Tops 18,700 Ahead of RBI Outcome; VI Surges 9%

Sensex Today: Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, extending gains to the fourth consecutive session, aided by consumer goods, metals and realty stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.

The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed the 63,000-mark in the intra-day trade, hitting a high of 63,196, before settling at 63,143, up 350 points or 0.56 per cent. The Nifty50, too, inched towards the 18,750-mark during the day before shutting shop at 18,726, up 127 points or 0.68 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced over 1 per cent each.

Advertisement

The gains were broad-based today with all the sectoral indices closing in the green zone, led by the Nifty Metal, FMCG, and Realty indices. They gained in the range of 1 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending modest gains on Wall Street, where beaten-down regional banking shares advanced on a quiet day for markets.