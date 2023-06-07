Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Sensex Rises 350 pts, Ends Atop 63K; Nifty Tops 18,700 Ahead of RBI Outcome; VI Surges 9%

Domestic markets opened higher in Wednesday's trade, amidst mixed global cues.

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 16:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, extending gains to the fourth consecutive session, aided by consumer goods, metals and realty stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.

The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed the 63,000-mark in the intra-day trade, hitting a high of 63,196, before settling at 63,143, up 350 points or 0.56 per cent. The Nifty50, too, inched towards the 18,750-mark during the day before shutting shop at 18,726, up 127 points or 0.68 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced over 1 per cent each.

The gains were broad-based today with all the sectoral indices closing in the green zone, led by the Nifty Metal, FMCG, and Realty indices. They gained in the range of 1 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending modest gains on Wall Street, where beaten-down regional banking shares advanced on a quiet day for markets.

    • US stocks closed up on Tuesday, helped by some advances in economically sensitive sectors, as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy meet next week.

    Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after the previous session’s losses, as demand concerns owing to slow global economic growth were offset by fears of tighter global supply following Saudi Arabia’s pledge to deepen output cuts.

    June 07, 2023
    June 07, 2023
