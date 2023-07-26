Sensex Snaps 3-Day Losing Streak, Ends 351 pts Up; Nifty Above 19,750; Vi Surges 15%

Sensex Today: The key benchmark indices exhibited a firm trading session ahead of the US FOMC meet outcome later tonight, on the back of strong Q1 earnings by Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors. Buying was also visible in IT and bank stocks on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex touched a high at 66,897 and was up nearly 550 points at the high point of the day. However, losses in Bajaj twins saw the BSE benchmark pare gains and eventually settle 351 points higher at 66,707. In the process, the Sensex snapped its 3-day losing streak, wherein the index had shed 1,216 points.

The NSE Nifty 50 hit a high of 19,826 before settling with a gain of 98 points at 19,778.

Global Cues

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision after market hours. As per a Reuters poll, the Fed is likely to lift benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.5 per cent range.

That apart, globally, the US markets ended higher overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices climbing up to 0.6 per cent.