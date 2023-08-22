Market Closing: Sensex Ends On A Flat Note; Nifty Below 19,400; Broader Market Rally

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices witnessed a range-bound trading session with Capital Goods, Power and FMCG shares seeing buying, while IT and financial shares were out of favour.

The S&P BSE Sensex from a low of 65,165, swung into the positive zone and touched a high of 65,333 – up 198 points from the day’s low. The Sensex eventually erased gains and ended on a flat note at 65,220 – up four points.

The NSE Nifty 50 was seen hovering above the 19,400-level for a major part of the trading session, but finally ended at 19,396 – up three points.

The de-merged Reliance entity - Jio Financial Services was locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit for the second straight day. The stock settled at Rs 239.20 on the BSE. Following the two successive lower circuits, BSE has deferred the removal of Jio Financial from all its indices by another three days to August 29.

Among others, Bajaj Finserv, SBI and ICICI Bank were the other visible laggards. On the positive front, ITC and NTPC gained around 1.5 per cent each. Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro were the notable gainers in Sensex 30.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices on Tuesday. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up 0.9 per cent each. Insurance related shares – GIC and New India Assurance rallied up to 6 per cent among MidCaps.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets ended mixed overnight. NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 indices snapped four-day losing streak to gain up to 1 per cent, while Dow Jones declined 0.1 per cent.

The US 10-year treasury yields, meanwhile, hit 16-year high of 4.35 per cent as investors look towards Jackson Hole conference later this week for further interest rate guidance.